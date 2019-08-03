Awareness on water conservation imparted

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: An awareness programme on water conservation was organised at HSS Behrooti on Friday. A rally was conducted under Jal Shakti Abhiyan at Govt HSS Behrooti under the supervision of Principal Ramesh Chander Sharma along with staff and local people.

Acting as awareness ambassadors, the students highlighted the importance of water and its different means of conservation. The campaign also involved the mobilization of local people to make Jal Shakti Abhiyan a true Jan Andolan.