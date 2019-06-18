Awareness on skill development courses imparted

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Army organised a lecture on ‘Skill Development Courses’ at Youth Centre, Surankote in Poonch district. The participants were enlightened about various skill development courses run by Central/ State Government under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikash Yojana (PMKVY) and various NGOs of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises and Saifi Healing Touch Research Bureau for Social Welfare. The participants were informed of basic requirement for selection and establishment of small industries. The lecture was followed by an interactive session to answer the various queries raised by the students. The audience conveyed their gratitude for the service being rendered by the Army to educate the local populace and help in skill development.