Awareness on save girl child imparted

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Army Unit at Samote conducted an awareness campaign cum Nukkad Natak on ‘Save Girl Child’ at Kotranka Market on Monday. About 700 locals (including 375 men, 90 women and 235 children) participated in the said event and was attended by Commanding Officer, Indian Army Unit at Samote, other army Officers, SSB Officer, Insp Mustaj Ahmed, SHO Kotranka, Teachers, Shopkeepers, prominent civilians and transients.

During the event, Chief Guest also delivered a motivational lecture on ‘Save Girl Child’ giving with examples of legendary women of the India like Rani Laxmi Bai, Late PM Indira Gandi, Late Kalpana Chawla, Kiran Bedi, Arunima Sinha and many more. Village Elders, Sarpanchs, Panchs, Retired Government Employees, Senior Citizens, Prominent locals and Principal/Teachers have thanked and expressed their profound gratitude towards the Indian Army for conducting said Awareness Campaign cum Nukkad Natak since it will go a long way in overall development of the Society. At the end, all the women and girls appreciated the noble initiative and efforts undertaken by the army for women empowerment.