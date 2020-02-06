Awareness on road safety imparted

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH/RAJOURI: With the aim to educate the students about Road Safety, Army organised an awareness lecture on “Road Safety” at Government High School Magnar, Government Middle School Khaniyalkote, Galuthi, Sethna and Youth Centre Palma in Poonch and Rajouri Districts. There has been a substantial increase in the vehicular traffic in the recent years, however due to the lack of knowledge about traffic rules amongst local population, especially the students and youth; the same has resulted in an increase in the number of road accidents causing large number of avoidable fatalities and serious injuries.

The students attended the lecture with great zeal and enthusiasm. During the lecture, the audience were informed that road traffic accidents are one of the world’s biggest hazards which can be prevented only by exercising caution and by strictly following the traffic rules and safety measures. The students were also educated to use helmets, seatbelts, avoid using mobile phones while driving and avoid driving if drunk. The students were thereafter motivated to check other individuals indulged in breaking traffic norms for their own safety and safety of others.