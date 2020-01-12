Awareness on road safety imparted

STATE TIMES NEWS

KOTRANKA: In furthering efforts towards strengthening the bond between the Army and Awam and to generate awareness about road safety and traffic regulations amongst the locals, Indian Army organised a campaign on ‘Road Safety and Traffic Awareness’ at Kotranka. The event witnessed healthy participation including drivers who regularly traverse on these roads. A total of 360 students and locals participated the said campaign. The aim of the campaign was to urge citizens to follow traffic rules and minimize road traffic accidents.

The campaign encouraged civilians to pledge to drive safely by following simple driving etiquettes and traffic rules more sincerely. In addition to the campaign, information on road safety etiquettes were also discussed with civilians, emphasizing the dangers of traffic safety violations and preventive measures to avoid them. The event witnessed active participation by school children, Police Personnel and civilians. Local Police also participated to provide an overview regarding the frequency of accidents. The Road Safety Awareness campaign encompassed Do’s and Dont’s while driving, issues of overloading, driving while speaking over phones, drunken driving, rash driving, driving without helmet and not following Traffic rules. The interaction evoked a positive response which is likely to percolate down to all residents. The event surely strengthened the Army people connect.