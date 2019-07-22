Awareness on road safety imparted

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Army is conducting an awareness campaign on “Road Safety” at Badhoon in Rajouri District from 22 to 25 Jul 19. There has been a substantial increase in the vehicular traffic in the recent years, however due to the lack of knowledge about traffic rules amongst local population, especially the students, the same has resulted in an increase in the number of road accidents causing large number of avoidable fatalities and serious injuries.

The awareness campaign is being conducted by the representative from Maruti Suzuki, Rajouri. The students, youth and villagers of Badhoon and adjoining villages are attending the campaign with great zeal and enthusiasm. During the campaign drive on 22 Jul 19, the audience were informed that road traffic accidents are one of the world’s biggest hazards which can be prevented only by exercising caution and by strictly following the traffic rules and safety measures. The students were educated to use helmets, seatbelts, avoid using mobile phones while driving and avoid driving if drunk. The students were also motivated to check others indulged in breaking traffic norms for their own safety and safety of others. The lecture was conducted as an interactive session wherein the quantum of queries raised by the audience was adequately addressed.

The students, youth and villagers applauded the efforts of the Army in spreading awareness on issues which can result in saving lives and limbs.