Awareness on pollution prevention held

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir State Pollution Control Board (PCB) on Monday organised series of awareness events across Kashmir division districts to mark Pollution Prevention-cum-Bhopal Gas Tragedy Day.

Awareness programmes were held at Industrial Estate Doabgah, Sopore, Industrial Estate Rangreth Budgam, Industrial Estate Ganderbal, IE Branawari Kupwara whereat officers of Pollution Control Board threw light on pollution control measures with representatives of the industry.

Similar programmes were organised in other districts in which a large number of men and women industrial workers participated. They were made aware about the new methods of pollution control.