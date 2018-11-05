Awareness on ill effects of drugs imparted

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Army organised an awareness lecture on ‘Ill Effects of Drugs’ at Youth Centre, Palma. During the lecture, villagers and students were sensitised about various aspects of drug abuse which included type of drugs and their adverse effects on the health, family and society. The symptoms, treatment and rehabilitation was given due emphasis during the discussion.

It was explained how the drug traffickers are playing with the lives of youth by pushing them into the vicious cycle of drugs by initially supplying the contraband at a low cost and once the person gets addicted to it, then exploiting him to their benefit.

The medical officer of the army explained to the students about various types of drugs and how it affects the body systems like neuron, respiratory and blood.

On being asked about the cure the medical officer explained that for drugs prevention is better than cure however, there are various rehabilitation centers being run by the State Government and NGOs that not only treat the drug addicts but also helps them in living a normal life. Doctor also emphasised that an affected person must be taken for rehabilitation at the earliest to overcome the menace.

The event concluded with a question and answer session in which the involvement of students was forthcoming.