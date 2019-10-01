Awareness on heart ailments imparted

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: Army in its continuous efforts to empower the people of the region has undertaken a variety of programmes and in continuing with the same spirit, organised an awareness lecture on the topic “Heart Ailments” for the youth and local populace of Thatri.

The aim of the lecture was to enhance awareness about Heart ailments amongst the young generation so that they in turn spread the message to others in the region. While addressing the youth and locals, Medical Officer of Indian Army briefed about heart anatomy, causes, symptoms of heart attack, its prevention and treatment. Locals were also informed that any medical emergency can be handled easily with adequate preparation. A total of 17 youth and locals benefited from the lecture. The initiative by Army was highly appreciated by the youth and local populace. The conduct of such lectures will go a long way in helping the civilians of the region to increase their awareness levels.