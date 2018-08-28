Awareness on eye donation imparted

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Army organised a lecture to spread awareness about the importance of ‘Eye Donation’. The event was conducted at Government Degree College, Surankote in Poonch District on Tuesday.

The aim of the event was to promote and support national activities to celebrate and promote voluntary non remunerated eye donation by educating public on necessity of eye donation. During the fortnight large numbers of such event are planned at various locations in Poonch and Rajouri Districts.

The audience was highly appreciative of army unstincted efforts to conduct the lecture on “Importance of Eye Donation” and also to create awareness among the villagers. They also pledged to extend their whole hearted support for the noble cause.