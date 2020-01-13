Awareness on education imparted

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: As part of its continued endeavour towards improvement of education in the remote areas of the region, Indian Army organized an awareness drive on education for students at Thatri.

The aim of the awareness drive was to highlight the importance of education amongst students. The students were told to take studies seriously and put sincere efforts in the field of education. A total of 02 teachers and 28 students attended the lecture. The initiative was appreciated by the teachers and students and they expressed their gratitude for the knowledge imparted to them. Such events will definitely have a long lasting impact on villagers of remote and inaccessible areas and will be of great help as these areas are devoid of basic education facilities.