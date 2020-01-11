Awareness on drug abuse imparted

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: With the aim to educate the students / youth about Ill effect of drug abuse, Army organised a lecture on “Drug Abuse” at Modern Public School Academy, Dara Dullian, Poonch District. During the lecture, students were sensitised about various aspects of drug abuse, which included type of drugs and their adverse effects on the health, family and society. The symptoms, treatment and rehabilitation was given due emphasis during the discussion.

The speaker explained to the audience how the drug traffickers are playing with the lives of youth by pushing them into the vicious cycle of drugs by initially supplying the contraband at a low cost and once the person gets addicted to it, then exploiting him to their benefit. The students were explained about various types of drugs and how it affects the body system like neuro, respiratory and blood. On being asked about the cure speaker explained that for drugs prevention is better than cure. However, there are various rehabilitation centers being run by the state government and NGOs that not only treat the drug addicts but also helps them in living a normal life. He also emphasised that an affected person must be taken for rehabilitation at the earliest to overcome the menace. The event concluded with a question and answer session in which the involvements of students were forthcoming.