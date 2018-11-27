Awareness on Constitution Day imparted

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

R S PURA: Government Degree college R.S Pura on Monday organised a seminar cum awareness programme in collaboration with Office of the Chairman, Tehsil Legal Services Committee (Munsiff/ JMIC) R.S Pura to celebrate the ‘Constitution Day’. The programme was conducted under the guidance of the Principal of the college, Prof. Kalpana Kesar and supervision of Prof. Anju Bala, Convener Cultural and Literary Committee and other members of the committee. Rekha Nischal Kapoor, Chairman, Tehsil Legal Services Committee was the Chief Guest for the occasion. The programme was initiated by the welcome address by Prof.Anju Bala followed by the deliberations upon the key issues of law and constitution by dignitaries from Court of law. Advocates Sangat Singh, ChamanLal, Rajiinder Singh Chib and Parveen Kesar were the main speakers who shed light on the history of constitution making, adoption, enactment and its relevance in upholding laws and rights in the country. The programme ended with the vote of thanks by Prof. Balwan Singh.