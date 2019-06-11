Awareness of the self

Share Share 0 Share

The world is full of vast knowledge and any knowledge is good enough to make a living. One is not expected to know or see each and every thing that exists in the world. But God, the source of every knowledge and primary objective of human life, is essentially worth seeing and knowing by one and all.

Human life is considered a unique and rare blessing, being the crown creation of universe. This uniqueness, however, lies not merely in the birth as a human being but in the achievement of purpose for which it is actually meant, and that is, ‘Awareness about self.’ He who is not aware about himself cannot have any peace, and he who does not have peace cannot foster peaceful coexistence. There is no greater force than self-awareness. Man creates his identity by identifying himself with God, ingrained with divine virtues.

The philosophy of saints and sages is that Self-realisation is the outcome of realisation of Fatherhood of God: ‘O, mind! Thou art the image of Supreme Spirit, know the origin. God is ever with thee. Enjoy His bliss through the teacher’s Word, by knowing the origin, thou shalt know God. All great religions emphasise spiritual rather than ritual aspects of living. If one can easily acknowledge the concept of one God for all, it should not be difficult to accept the idea of one religion for all; a religion that suits the whole human race.

This objective can be achieved through a living revelation of Fatherhood of God, the cornerstone of all religions. The core message of the axiom, ‘Union is strength’, is truly achieved when our soul is in union with the all pervading omnipotent God, providing bedrock for the cherished ideal, vasudhaiva kutumbakam.

It is to be understood that knowledge of God is different from belief in God. The belief that ‘Earth is flat’ faded away with the knowledge that, ‘Earth is round’. Likewise, when it comes to knowledge, beliefs have no role to play. Overriding, knowledge puts an end to belief. In the absence of actual knowledge, God is different for different persons, and the same person may percieve Him on different occasions. What is relevant for Self-awareness is actual knowledge of formless God. The very experiences and teachings of true masters who have said in no uncertain terms that Formless God can be seen and realised, in Him we live, we move and exist. If a person has a strong urge for God-realisation, he will find the true master to bless him without any time lag. For instance, ancient Indian king Janaka was able to acquire the connection with his real Self instantly with the grace of enlightened saint Ashtavakara. When Rama knocked on Sage Vasishta’s door for self-awareness, he said, “In fact, it takes less time to realise the ultimate Truth than it takes to crush a flower. “Amidst the battlefield in the Mahabharata, Krishna showed Arjuna who he really is; Jesus Christ also enjoined ‘Know God Ye Worship’. This is man’s destination which has to be attained during his life on earth.