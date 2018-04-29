‘Awareness of Road Accident’ staged

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Lalded Women Welfare Society (LWWS) staged Nukkad play titled ‘Awareness of Road Accident’ here on Saturday. The play was written by Surya Naryan and directed by Naveen Pal.
Those performed in the play were Karan Ranja, Parmod Choudhary and Santosh Basotra.
