Awareness lecture held on pollution

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Army in its continuous efforts to empower the youth of the Nation has undertaken a variety of programmes, and in continuing with the same spirit, organised an awareness lecture on Pollution at Kishtwar on the occasion of World Pollution Day.

The aim of the lecture was not only creating awareness amongst students and locals but also arrest the damage wherever possible. While addressing the youth, representative of Indian Army highlighted the damage being caused to the environment by humans resulting in climatic changes, global warming and environment pollution. The students and locals were made to understand the importance of environment on which our survival and that of our future generations depends upon. The students were explained about the preventative measures being taken to preserve the environment which included proper disposal of plastic bags and natural resources, garbage, use of pesticides, conservation of fuel and afforestation. A total of 25 students/locals attended the awareness lecture.