Awareness imparted on new central PF rules

UDHAMPUR: Regional Provident Fund (PF) Commissioner -I Prasant K organised an awareness camp for the employees of private schools of district Udhampur, Reasi and Doda in Udhampur with the collaboration of J & K Private Schools Association, Jammu.

The programme commenced with welcome address by R. P Sharma District President.

Assistant Provident Commissioner Davinder Singh, Enforcement Officers Mihir Kumar Sahoo and Hariharan deployed by Ministry of Labour & Employment, Govt. of India briefed the gathering that the Central Employees Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, which will now cover workers in the two newly carved out union territories (UTs) of J&K and Ladakh. “The Central Act has now replaced the Jammu and Kashmir EPF Act/Schemes 1961”, they said. In addition to it they stressed to register all establishments which are already registered in the erstwhile state of J & K prior to abrogation of Article 370.

Ajay Gupta, General Secretary J & K PSA Jammu declared that the notification 3962(E) issued by the government of India on October 31, 2019 is inhumane which has extended the provisions to J & K through central EPFO to all the establishments, employing ten or more persons without giving any pension benefits to already registered employees whereas in rest of India it is 20 and above as per Employees Provident Scheme 1952. This initiative taken by the central government is against the present rule of the land i.e. one nation, one legislation, he added.

President of the Association Kamal Gupta demanded enforcement of all central rules in newly created UTs. To grant social security he also demanded pension benefits to the employees who have been already registered in erstwhile State of J & K after October 25, 2012 as both employee and employer have contributed at the rate of 12 per cent each. To save the employers from the penalty, he also demanded notification regarding extension of deadline for submitting online contribution till ending March 2020 as internet services in the region are not available since long.

Members also appealed to the organizers to issue clear cut notification to save them from harassment regarding the settlement of wrong posting of data with regard to names, account numbers, amount, etc. in the erstwhile CPF department. The Prominent who spoke on the occasion were Rameshwar Mengi (Vice President JKPSA), Ajay Singh, Ashwani Sharma (Distt President Reasi), O.P. Chandail (Distt President Doda) ,Sat Paul Mansotra (Distt President Kathua), Kulwinder Singh (Distt President Samba) V.M. Sharma, Vineet Gupta, Siddheshwar Sadotra, Chain Singh, Ankush Verma, Siddharath Shanker , Pankaj Kerni, Renu Sharma, Shakti Sharma, Prashant Salaria, Rakesh Gupta, Thomas Ooman, Manoj Sharma, Usha Jamwal , Mala Sharma, Neeru Puri, B.L.Chiragi, Madan Sharma, Laddi Sharma, Gansara Singh, Jugal Kumar, Jatinder Heera,Sunil Sharma, Subash chib, Gourav Charak,Major Singh, Naresh Kumar, Pardeep Sharma, Rachpaul Singh,Ashok Kumar, Darshan Kumar, Neeraj Kesar, Reham Din, Rakesh Kumar and Sanjay Singh.