Awareness imparted on ATMA Scheme

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Awareness programmes were organized by ‘DATTO PANT’, National Board for Workers Education and Development under Ministry of Labour and Employment, Govt. of India Regional Directorate, Jammu in different villages including Ghara, Gurah Baildaran, Hiranagar in district Kathua and Sali, Sandhi, Kanya Khater, Drapthey in district Jammu.

On the occasion, Ex-Dy. Project Director (ATMA) Ashok Gupta dispensed information about ongoing Central sponsored schemes in Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries and Sericulture. He advised the rural workers to come forward and avail benefits of the Central sponsored schemes.

He also discussed PM Kissan Samman Nidhi, PM-Maan Dhan Yojana, Kissan Credit Card, ATMA, National Food Security Mission and Mission 2022 for doubling the farming income. He also gave the concept of organic based technology. S.A. Najee, Regional Director briefed about National Social Assistance Scheme, Integrated Social Security Schemes, contributory Social security Scheme, Schemes for National Minority Women, Seed Capital Fund Scheme, Youth Start-up Loan Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

“The aim of these programmes is to provide skill training and enhance the employability of unemployed youth of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir”, he said.

Large number of rural workers participated from SC community in these awareness programmes. Field Supervisor Women Development Corporation Madan Lal Chohan also briefed the participants about the welfare schemes. It has been observed by the visiting officers that remote areas are unaware about the Central sponsored schemes.