Awareness campaign on NTCP held in Commerce College

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) was organised by SPMR College of Commerce in collaboration with District Health Society, Jammu.

The programme was initiated on Monday by Prof. Savita Jamwal by welcoming the guests.

The resource persons of the programme were Dr. Mridula Singh (Divisional Nodal Officer NTCP) and Shiveta Raina (Co-ordinator NTCP).

Dr. Mridula Singh talked about the prevalence of tobacco use in the society and also highlighted the various ill effects of tobacco and its other related products like hookah, e-cigarettes etc. She also discussed the provisions of various sections of COTPA-2003 (Act).

Principal, Dr Anil Gupta said that tobacco and other drugs are menace for humanity and it is pity that people of all ages are fast becoming victims of drug addiction which is causing a lot of damage to their health and in many cases even leading to death.

Others present were Prof. Archana Koul, Prof. Sandhiya Bhardwaj, Prof. Joginder, Prof. Rajni Bala, Prof. Sarabjeet Kour, Prof. Rishu Mahajan and Prof. Anjana Chib.

The vote of thanks was presented by Prof. Apfan Ali.