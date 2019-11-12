Awareness campaign on fundamental duties in J&K from Nov 26

State Times News JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir administration is set to begin a campaign focusing on creating awareness on the fundamental duties –a very important feature of the constitution — from November 26, an officials said on Monday. The campaign shall begin on November 26 and continue till April 14, 2020, he said. The department of law, justice and parliamentary affairs has been designated as nodal department with its secretary as the nodal officer for coordinating activities with all those dealing with the campaign, the official said.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Lata Mangeshkar admitted to hospital
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’ to hit theatres on November 27, 2020
Faith leaders instrumental in developing sustainable health policies: Dr Sushil
Crystal Reed to star in ‘Escape The Field’
How to navigate and overcome social anxiety in children
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper