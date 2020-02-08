Awareness campaign held on ill effects of tobacco

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: National Service Scheme (NSS) Wing of Government MAM College in collaboration with Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) organised a seminar cum awareness programme on ill-effects of tobacco.

Professor (Dr) G S Rakhwal, Principal MAM college, Jammu was the Chief Guest. In his address, he appreciated the organisers as well as NSS volunteers for conducting such seminars in spreading awareness about ill-effects of tobacco use especially among youth and exhorted that such interactive sessions will benefit students as the awareness and knowledge provided will help the young minds to channelise their energy in the right direction.

Earlier, the welcome address along with a detailed profile of programme was presented by Dr Jasvinder Singh, NSS programme officer.

The seminar proceeded with presentation of Shiveta Raina, Divisional Coordinator of National Tobacco control programme, who highlighted ‘ill effects of increasing tobacco use among general public’. Presentations by Dr Neha Gupta and Dr Nikhil Singh Jamwal were followed by interactive session, in which numbers of queries related to National Tobacco Control Programme, Cigarette and other Tobacco act-2003 and others were made by NSS volunteers including Anchal Singh, Shikahar Sharma, Karan Singh and Bhawani Singh, which were addressed by medical officers.

The programme was attended by Prof Nalini Pathania, Vice Principal, Prof Karan Singh, Prof Anwar Choudhary, Dr Harjinder Pal Singh, Medical Officer and Dr Shivangi Singh Kotwal, Medical Officer.