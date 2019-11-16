Awareness campaign, cum street play on drug abuse conducted

State Times News

RAJOURI: Army has been incessantly working for the progress and development of the society and the nation. Social evils and illiteracy are few key factors which hamper the growth of the society. Drug abuse has emerged as a serious concern in India, thus with an aim to create awareness and educate people about the ill-effects of drug abuse, Indian Army organised ‘Awareness Campaign cum Street Play’ on Drug Abuse in the Society’ at Kotranka Market in Rajouri District.

The Street Play was commendably performed by the students of Oasis Educational Institute, Kotranka. The focus of the campaign was to enlighten the students and local people about increasing drug menace and its harmful effects (both on physical and mental health). Laying emphasis on the various methods useful in prevention of drug addiction, locals were also encouraged to create self help groups amongst themselves so as to help any person involved in drug addiction. The locals expressed their sincere thanks and gratitude towards the Army for conducting such awareness campaigns for their benefit. A total number of 490 locals participated in the said awareness campaign cum Street Play on ‘Drug Abuse in the Society’.