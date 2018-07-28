Awareness camp on SBM held

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: District Administration Reasi on Saturday organised awareness camp cum workshop on Swachh Bharat Mission for the self help groups in Pouni.

BDO Pouni OP Bhagat, District Programme Manager JKSRLM Arsheed Ahmed Bhatt,Zila Swachta Preraks, field functionaries, members of self help group and locals were present on the occasion.

Preraks trained the SHGs in creating awareness on the necessity of participating in Swachh Bharat programme. The participants were asked to make masses aware that not to throw the waste material on the streets, drains, water bodies, open spaces and also prohibit them from littering and open defecation.

Officials explained the people in detail the important provisions of SBM guidelines, the type and design of toilets to be constructed and amount of incentive and other support being provided by the government.