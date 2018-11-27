Awarding Deepika Rajawat

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

I came to know that Deepika Singh Rajawat has got Mother Teresa Memorial Award for social justice after reading the letter, “Well deserved award for Deepika Singh Rajawat” by Qiyam (State Times, November 15, 2018). First of all, I would like to thank Qiyam for the letter. Then I must bow to Deepika Singh Rajawat for displaying exemplary courage and humanity while fighting for justice for the girl child of Kathua. An innocent girl was raped and murdered in Kathua and the murderers along with their satanic forces had been intimidating Deepika Singh Rajawat as she was fighting for justice for the victim in a Court of law. But she has a heart of a true human being to carry on with her fight against the sinister design of devouring human rights and values.

Indeed, Deepika is one of those Indians who inspire us to live in a positive frame of mind in spite of all sorts of trouble and have faith in our democratic country and constitution. We have been enjoying the freedom from foreign rule because our freedom fighters had risked their lives. Also, we have been enjoying the territorial integrity of our country because everyday jawans are risking their lives. And indeed, we have been enjoying the benefits of rule of law in our country because we have Deepika among us who never fight shy of risking their own lives to march on in a non-violent, democratic and constitutional path to restore our fundamental rights.

Sujit De,

Kolkata