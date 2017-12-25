AWAITING TRAGEDY…? Mobile towers in Jammu city mostly san warning lights

Special Correspondent

JAMMU: Throwing all norms to winds, the mobile towers of different telecom service providers installed across Jammu city, san warning lights, which is one of the mandatory requirements as per the aviation ministry guidelines.

If sources are to be believed, over 55 per cent of the mobile towers installed in Jammu city, are either defunct or non functional warning lights.

“Warning lights are must atop mobile towers but unfortunately, most of these are non-functional,” sources said.

Warning lights or ‘blinking lights’ must remain on, not only during night time but also in day time too, they said adding, “there are set norms for an installation of a tower in the area and the companies have to get clearance either from Air Force authorities or have to follow the guidelines framed by the Director General Civil Aviation.”

“Most of the people do not have idea that that warning lights have a major role in preventing a tragedy because the aircrafts, airplanes or the helicopters flying at the height of the towers installed, on seeing them blinking, can divert their positions and mishap can be averted,” they said.

“The towers cannot be raised above the height mention or set as per the guidelines except in few locations depending on the number of passenger flights or other aircrafts operating in that particular area,” they said.

“As per the norms, the telecom service operators have to deploy a man at the tower site for its handling but unfortunately hardly any of them have honestly performed the task,” they said alleging thousands of lives have been put to risk due to non-functional warning lights on towers.

“In the recent past, some of the incidents were also reported of deaths of labourers due to electrocution and asphyxiation while operating the electronic system of the telecom companies following which, they (companies) stopped deploying their men at the tower site,” sources added.

Aircraft warning lights are high-intensity lighting devices that are fixed to tall structures and are used as collision avoidance measures.

Such devices make structures more visible to passing aircraft and are usually used at night, although they may be used during the day as well.

These lights need to be of sufficient brightness in order to be visible for miles around the structure.

Aircraft use collision avoidance lighting systems to warn other aircraft of their presence.

These lights include landing lights, red or white flashing beacons, wingtip strobes, and wingtip navigation lights.