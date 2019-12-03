Avoid duplication of procedures to facilitate beneficiaries: Lt Guv

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday directed for streamlining the simplification of the procedures and called for avoiding their duplication to facilitate the eligible beneficiaries under various Social Welfare Schemes.

The Lt. Governor passed these directions while taking a comprehensive review of the implementation of various Social Welfare Schemes across J&K in a meeting here.

BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance; Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor; Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare Department; Sarita Chauhan, Commissioner / Secretary, School Education; Manzoor Ahmad Lone, Secretary, Horticulture Department; Secretary, GAD, Farooq Ahmad Lone, Talat Parvez Rohella, Secretary, Higher Education and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi gave a detailed presentation of present status of several Beneficiaries schemes of Social Welfare Department.

The Lt. Governor observed that there is repetition of procedures for availing the benefits under several schemes run by various departments. He called for synchronization and coordination among the implementing departments so that the beneficiaries could benefit from the simplification of procedures.

The Lt. Governor further called for convergence of Social welfare Schemes for their effective implementation. On Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, the Lt. Governor directed the officers to enhance the supplies of LPG Cylinders under the scheme with special focus on rural and inaccessible difficult areas so that the target beneficiaries can avail its maximum benefits in the follow up.

While reviewing scholarship schemes, the Lt. Governor directed for the constitution of a Committee to be chaired by Commissioner/Secretary, School Education and resolving the issues, simplify difficulties in order to improve the coverage of such schemes.

The Lt. Governor directed the officers for the tabulation of all scholarships with eligibility criteria and structures and its dissemination in local languages. He exhorted the officers to examine the possibility of easing out the eligibility criteria, including the process of issuing income certificates.

The Lt. Governor also assessed the progress of the implementation of various schemes including Ayushman Bharat, Marriage Assistance Scheme, PM Fasal Bima Yojna, National Saffron Mission, Soil Health Card and other Social Security Schemes.