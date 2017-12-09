Avoid Army schools: Geelani’s new rant

STATE TIMES NEWS
Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Friday asked people to avoid sending their children to Army schools, alleging that such institutions make students “indifferent” towards their religion and culture. For the betterment of our youngsters, people should seek admission for their wards in other institutions, which are run by prominent and well-known organisations, he said. “We should never send our youth to these institutions (Army schools) as we need to see what education these institutions are imparting to our children. “They (the Army schools) are making them indifferent towards their religion and specific culture,” Geelani said in a statement here. For petty material gains, we are losing our next generation. Parents should watch and be careful about their children’s future, he said.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Anil Kapoor joins ”Race 3” cast
Anushka, family fly out of Mumbai amid wedding rumours
Ladakh Film Society conducts seminar on filmmaking
Ranveer Singh – Rohit Shetty’s ‘Simmba’ to release in Dec 2018
Kangana on why she won’t be part of ‘Deepika Bachao’ movement
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper