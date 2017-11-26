Avani of JKPS Panjtirthi excels in painting

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Avani Mahajan, Class 4th student of JK Public School Panjtirthi, brought laurels to the school by winning school level painting competition organised by NHPC Limited on ‘Energy Conversation’.

Avani Mahajan performed brilliantly at the school level and thus got selected for the State level painting competition.

In the State level competition she won a cash prize of Rs. 2,000 for making the beautiful painting.

The Principal of JKPS Panjtirthi, Suman Banbah congratulated the Jakian in the assembly and said, “We organise such competitions to explore the creative potentials of Jakians.”