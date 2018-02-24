Avalanche warning issued

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have issued a low-danger avalanche warning for high altitude areas of various districts in the state, including the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, advising people to take precautionary measures.

“On the basis of information received from the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE), low-danger avalanche warning has been issued for various high altitude areas,” an official spokesperson said.

The low-danger avalanche warning has been issued for Baramulla, Gulmarg, Furkian-Z Gali and Kargil and Leh Districts, Kupwara-Chowkibal-Tangdhar, Kulgam, Badgam, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal Kargil and Bandipora-Kanzalwan-Gurez sector and Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for next 24 hours, he said.

The warning was also issued for Kargil and Leh in the Ladakh region, Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and Udhampur in Jammu region besides Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, the spokesperson said.

He said the people living in these avalanche-prone areas have been advised by the disaster management authority to take precautionary measure.