Avalanche strikes Army post in J-K, three soldiers martyred

Srinagar: Three Army soldiers were martyred and another was missing after an avalanche hit their post in Machil sector along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, defence sources said.
The sources said five soldiers were trapped under the avalanche.
The Army launched rescue operations and traced four of the soldiers. While three of them were declared dead, another was injured and is being treated at a local military facility, the sources said.
Efforts are on to trace one missing soldier. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Varun Dhawan’s ‘Mr Lele’ to release on January 1, 2021
Awareness on heartcare should be priority in rural areas: Dr Sushil
Wrong to boycott Deepika or her film: Sanjay Raut
HC directs makers of ‘Chhapaak’ to give credit to acid attack survivor’s lawyer
Batman’s got a legacy and a lineage: Robert Pattinson
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper