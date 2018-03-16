Avalanche alert in Bhadarwah belt

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: Authorities here on Thursday ordered closure of all schools up to 8th standard and sounded a high alert in the entire Bhadarwah belt of Doda District due to apprehension of avalanches after heavy rains since early morning, an official said.

In the wake of inclement weather predictions by the Meteorological Department, Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC) Bhadarwah Imam Din Kitchlo ordered closure of all schools upto 8th standard and appealed to general public not to venture in slide prone areas and near streams.

Giving details, Tehsildar, Bhadarwah, Masood Ahmed said, “The MeT Department has predicted heavy rainfall and also issued avalanche warning, flash floods and mud slides in Bhadarwah. Considering the advisory, a holiday has been declared in schools so that children do not face any risk or inconvenience.”

As a precautionary move, we have declared a high alert in areas close to river Neeru and also for people living on slopes and slide prone areas, he said.

“It’s best to take precautionary steps than waiting for a tragedy to strike, as last year a college girl was drowned in the flash floods near Puneja while trying to cross river Neeru”, the official added.

The ADC has directed to all officers to be present at their respective headquarters and to remain in contact with the administration to deal with any emergent situation, he said.

Meanwhile, On the basis of information received from SASE, Medium danger avalanche warning has been issued for next 24 hrs for Kupwara-Chowkibal-Tangdhar, Baramulla, Gulmarg, Furkian-Z Gali, Gurez, Kargil.

Low danger warning has been issued for Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban,Doda, Kishtwar Udhampur, Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Leh districts and Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

People living in these avalanche prone areas have been advised by the Disaster Management Authority to take precautionary measures.