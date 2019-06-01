Share Share 0 Share

Dear Editor,

I would like to highlight the problem of auto-taxi service in Jammu. As per my personal knowledge and experience there is regulatory system of auto taxi services in Jammu. The three wheeler operators occupy the most important place in local transport of needful passengers and as a matter norms these should be available on the fare rates fixed by the concerned authorities or they charge the fare on the basis of meater readings. But there seems no regulatory system for them and have developed their own arbitrary rules.

Jammu railway station is the gateway to our state and the tourists from all over the country reach here mostly in the morning from where they hire three-wheelers for onward journey. We should welcome them as our guests, but instead of welcoming the auto operators use to cheat them by charging arbitrary higher fare rates.

Some times they are charged rupees three hundreds instead charging as per metre reading. The flat rates are known to none. This is a kind of loot being carried on by the auto operators and there seems no regulatory authorities in Jammu to check these things.

Besides there is no facility of taxi cab service in Jammu city. There may be some people providing the taxi services in some unregulated manner, but there is no regulatory system. Consequently, the needful passengers especially the tourists have to suffer badly. As a matter of norm, there should be a proper and well organised auto taxi services in Jammu. There should be booking centres at different parts of the city like railway station, Vikram chowk, Satwari chowk,Bus stand,city chowk, Bakshi Nagar etc so that the needful people could avail the services at the time of need.

I would like to request the concerned authorities including RTO, Jammu and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jammu to look into the matter and do something for the welfare of the people. There is an urgent need for a well established auto taxi services system which needs nothing except a due attention of the concerned authorities.

O P Sharma,

Bagnoti Nowshera.