Auto driver flees after leaving 22 bags full of polythene

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A auto driver fled after leaving a consignment of polythene bags at Railway Station on Tuesday.
As per the details, on seeing police Naka, an auto driver who was carrying consignment of polythene bags fled after dropping the same. Later, police recovered 22 bags full of polythene.
