Australia win toss, opt to bowl in first ODI against India

Mumbai: Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl in their first one-day cricket match against India here on Tuesday.
For India, both Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul made it to the playing eleven.
Rising Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne made his ODI debut.
The Teams:
India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
Australia: Aaron Finch (capt.), David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Varun Dhawan’s ‘Mr Lele’ to release on January 1, 2021
Awareness on heartcare should be priority in rural areas: Dr Sushil
Wrong to boycott Deepika or her film: Sanjay Raut
HC directs makers of ‘Chhapaak’ to give credit to acid attack survivor’s lawyer
Batman’s got a legacy and a lineage: Robert Pattinson
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper