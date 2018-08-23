Australia PM defiant over fresh leadership challenge

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sydney: Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was defiant today in the face of a new leadership challenge, refusing to “give in to bullies” and vowing to quit politics if he loses a leadership challenge.

“I have made it very clear that I believe former prime ministers are best out of the parliament,” he said on whether he would remain in politics if ousted.

Former home affairs minister Peter Dutton has demanded Turnbull call a Liberal party meeting to decide his fate, but the prime minister said he was still waiting for official notification that he had lost majority support.

If he gets the petition, a party meeting will be held at midday on Friday and Turnbull will not stand as a candidate. (PTI)