Atul completes Int’l Referee Refresher Course in South Korea

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Atul Pangotra, State Awardee and Sher-I-Kashmir Awardee and presently deputed in J&K State Sports Council as a Taekwondo Coach, successfully completed International Referee Refresher Course of Kyorugi and Poomsae at Gwangju, South Korea which was organised by World Taekwondo.

This is preparation for the upcoming Asian Games which is to be held at Jakarta, Indonesia this year.

Atul Pangotra received a certificate of honour from World Taekwondo .

The President of Taekwondo Federation of India Chetan Anand and Prabhat Kumar Sharma Secretary General Taekwondo Federation of India congratulated Atul Pangotra.