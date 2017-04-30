Your attention please, Mr Amit Shah

RAJ DALUJA

Frankly speaking Mr Amit Shah, Jammu thinkers and prominent citizens were disappointed to hear you on the first day of your two-day visit to the temple-city. Listening to inner-party democracy of ‘1650’ political organisations across the country or taking jibe on the already marginalised Congress was perhaps the least they were expecting from you. They had actually turned up to hear from you the roadmap for Kashmir, which is burning in their backyards.

Being second most powerful man after the country’s political executive Narendra Modi and given your clout as a strong leader from Sardar Vallabhai Patel’s birthplace, you just made a passing reference about Pakistanis getting away with a soldier’s head from Line of Control and then you bragged about 29th September 2016 surgical strike across the border. The nation has been and will ever remain indebted to the sacrifices of its valiant soldiers but as political entities how have you responded to the situation. Are you telling to the nation that the BJP has made any turnaround in Kashmir or borders with Pakistan? Certainly not!

Mr Amit Shah, you might have carried out a surgical strike but what about the armed and security forces being heckled, harassed, humiliated, jeered and taunted on regular basis in Kashmir under full social media gaze during the past two and half years. Instead of taking note of such a shameful scenario, your BJP is giving a different narrative. Your party is behaving like ostrich. You are providing a sort of legitimacy and respectability to chronic India bashers and soft terrorists like stone pelters by describing them as misguided youth, alienated youngsters and angry boys. Your evolution of giving an identity to anti-national elements has been wonderful. You (you connotes your BJP) have actually lost the nerve and guts to call a spade a spade. You are afraid of admitting the stone-pelting elements as they are-Wahabi indoctrinated radicals, who want to secede the Valley from India and to establish Nizam-e-Mustaffa or accede to Pakistan. They are denouncing India and hating the BJP for its nationalistic credentials. Your have reversed the situation to such depths that the army is feeling belittled and betrayed.

Frankly speaking Mr Amit Shah, secessionists and terrorists were scary of the BJP before it donned the New Delhi throne. Almost similar was the mental frame of the Congress, which always tried to show presence of the government just for the fear of BJP nailing them for failures. But that ‘paper-tiger’ is now gone and the BJP is seen as most timid political outfit India has ever seen. It is not to suggest that the entire population in Kashmir is to be targeted but those promoting and perpetrating sedition are certainly needed to be shown the door. But the BJP has failed in showing such grit and determination, as a result of which the perception that Kashmir is slipping away is getting strengthened.

Mr Amit Shah, you have attained an image of a tough man – rightly so, given the success you have scripted state after state. Obviously, hard work, better comprehension of political chemistry and close monitoring must be integral to your scheme of things that have transformed you as man of the moment. You must be having a strong feedback mechanism and, if so, do you know the scenario in J and K BJP. Of course, we may not be in a position to put the omissions and commissions of your ministers in black and white but can certainly make you aware about the public perception. As you know perception matters most in politics. And to your liking or disliking, the general perception in Jammu is that most of the ministers of your party are either incompetent or corrupt. There is yet another perception that these ministers are willingly and happily playing second fiddle to the PDP, just to remain glued to power. You might have yourself heard one of the senior BJP ministers telling elite of Jammu in your presence that the present coalition has erased the stigma of Jammu and Kashmir being second most corrupt state after Bihar during the National Conference-Congress government. How conveniently he distorted the facts. And the fact is that the tag of ‘second most state’ was attached to Jammu and Kashmir in 2005 when the Congress was being partnered by the PDP, your current partner, in the coalition. Now such is love lost for the PDP that the same minister invoked Modi’s vision of Mission+44 and said that it was achieved when people of Jammu gave mandate to the BJP and Kashmiris to PDP. So it is a new revelation that the party which the BJP fought tooth and nail in 2014 elections was actually its Team -B to achieve Modi’s vision. He even forgot the electioneering of those historic elections when Modi had directly targeted Muftis and Abdullahs for pursuing family agenda and bringing the State to such a morass. He also forgot the PDP’s hysteric campaign against the Sangh Parivar with one of its influential candidates going to the extent of telling his supporters that BJP making inroads will bring curse to Kashmir.

Mr Amit Shah, how can BJP’s local faces mislead the elite (intellectually) of Jammu, which put their entire weight behind your party two and a half years ago?