Attention candidates appearing for Fireman/Fireman, driver written test

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: The Chairman, Departmental Recruitment Board, Fire and Emergency Services, has informed all the candidates who are due to appear in written test for the post of Fireman/Fireman Driver on December 15th, that the syllabus is available for downloading on departmental website – fireandemergencyjk.co.in.
