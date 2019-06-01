Attempts to smuggle bovine foiled

STATE TIMES NEWS
POONCH: Police foiled
attempts to smuggle bovines in Poonch and Reasi areas and apprehended six
smugglers on Friday. A number of bovines were also recovered from their
possession. Police has registered cases in this regard and started further
investigation.
As per reports, two attempts to smuggle bovines were foiled
by Police parties of two Police Stations of Poonch district in separate
incidents with arrest of three
smugglers.
Nine bovines were also recovered from their possession. The
smugglers have been identified as Sayeed Hussain, Mohammad Ramzan and Gulzar
Hussain. Police has registered cases in the regard and started investigation.
Meanwhile, Reasi Police also foiled attempts to smuggle
bovine. Police parties from Mahore and Chasana Police Stations recovered about
25 bovines and arrested three smugglers, identified as Mohammad Naseem, Qadir
and Kaka Hussain. Cases have been registered under relevant sections in this
regard and further investigations are on.
