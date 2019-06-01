Attempts to smuggle bovine foiled

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Police foiled attempts to smuggle bovines in Poonch and Reasi areas and apprehended six smugglers on Friday. A number of bovines were also recovered from their possession. Police has registered cases in this regard and started further investigation.

As per reports, two attempts to smuggle bovines were foiled by Police parties of two Police Stations of Poonch district in separate incidents with arrest of three smugglers.

Nine bovines were also recovered from their possession. The smugglers have been identified as Sayeed Hussain, Mohammad Ramzan and Gulzar Hussain. Police has registered cases in the regard and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Reasi Police also foiled attempts to smuggle bovine. Police parties from Mahore and Chasana Police Stations recovered about 25 bovines and arrested three smugglers, identified as Mohammad Naseem, Qadir and Kaka Hussain. Cases have been registered under relevant sections in this regard and further investigations are on.