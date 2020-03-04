Attempt to murder officer; BSF Jawan denied bail

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Samba Ajay Gupta on Tuesday rejected the bail application of BSF Jawan, Samar Pal, son of Nayan Ranjan, resident of Pairagacha Janai District Hoogli West Bengal who tried to murder a senior BSF Officer.

During the course of hearing Additional Public Prosecutor submitted that the accused is an expert of explosive substances and has made an unsuccessful attempt to murder a senior officer of the BSF and to create panic in the country. It was also submitted that if bail is granted to the accused he may come in contact with the anti-national elements leading to deleterious effect on society at large.

After hearing both the sides, the court observed that the accused is involved in a serious offence and the investigation is yet to be completed besides prima facie involvement of the accused in the aforesaid case has been made out.

“There is every apprehension that the accused will tamper the evidence and will jump over the bail and will not be arrested again as he is not a local resident and is a resident of State of West Bengal. Thus, if in such type of serious and heinous offences the accused is granted bail, it will certainly the affect the larger interest of public and the State and in particular the security of the country. This is fit case where the bail application of the accused needs to be rejected”, the court observed and rejected the bail application.