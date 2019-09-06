Attempt to murder case; accused duo nabbed

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police on Thursday nabbed two accused wanted in attempt to murder case at Bakshi Nagar.

Pertinent to mention here that few days back, two persons got injured in a clash between rival groups at Bakshi Nagar and later accused fled from the spot. Police was conducting search to nab the accused and finally managed to arrest two of them on Thursday.

They have been identified as Harbinder Singh alias Rambo, resident of Udhampur at present staying at Gurha Bakshi Nagar and Harpal Singh.