Attachment of 87 Govt employees cancelled

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Thursday cancelled of attachment of 87 government employees including 35 of Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, 29 of Health and Medical Education Department and 23 of School Education Department.

“Eighty seven employees attached by the various departments are hereby detached with the direction to report to their respective parent departments/offices with immediate effect,” reads the GAD order.

The employees from Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj include Vikas Bhat, Abdul Hamid Rather, Bushan Lal Pandita, Tarun Kumar, Satish Katal, Gurdeep Singh, Mohammad Latief Bhat, Latief Ahmad Dar, Bashir Ahmad Teli, Bilal Ahmad Peer, Ghulam Rasool Lone, Assadullah Bhat, Latief Ahmad Banday, Santosh Dhar, Mohammad Iqbal Shah, Latief Ahmad Shah, Arshad Ahmad Shah, Mushtaq Ahmad Mantoo, Ashiq Hussain, Zakir Hussain Shah, Pankai Pandita, Ishtiyaq Ahmad Dar, Shaheena Rasool, Mohammad Himayun, Shamim Ahmad Mir, Mohammad Amin Shah, Dilaver Hussain Shah, Aijaz Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Kamran Shamshad, Showkat Hussain Bhat, Basharat Maqbool, Vijay Koul, Shoib Farooq, Mehbood Reshi and Burhan Bashir,

From Health and Medical Education Department include Gulzar Ahmad Wani, Ashiq Hussain, Sanjay Kumar, Amit Raina, Rajinder Singh, Nisar Ahmad, Rakesh Kumar Rana, Gowhar Ahmad, Sudesh Kumar, Mohammad Sadiq, Gharu Ram, Farooq Gustoo, Ajay Kumar, Sukhdev, Shoket Ahmad, Manzoor Ahmad, Khair Mohammad, Harbans Lal, Anil Kumar, Rakesh Pandit, Ishpal Singh, Ajay Teli, Gh. Qadir, Raj Kumar, Rajesh Bhagat, Vijay Kumar, Kewal Krishan, Kulvinder Kaith and Mohd. Maqbool.

Employees from School Education Department include Sumeet Sawhney, Fayaz Ahma, Rakesh Gandotra, Veer Ji, Aijaz Ahmad, Sunil Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Abdul Sattar, Vejinder Singh, Shiv Vohra, Subash Chand, Ali Mohammad Bhat, Rahul Pandita, Golddy, Rajesh Kumar, Abdul Rashid, Shabir Ahmad, Sajad Ahmad Lone, Abdul Rashid, Mohammad Hussain, Shabir Ahmad, Sanjit Kumar and Zagir Hussain.

“If the services of any of the aforesaid employee is inevitably required, the department concerned will submit his/her case to the General Administration Department with the prior approval of the Advisor (I/C) for obtaining approval of the competent authority for his/her continuation,” the order stated.