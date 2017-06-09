Atrocities against Dalits, women increased in BJP rule:Manpreet Badal

Jaipur:- Punjab Finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal today attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre, alleging atrocities against dalits and women have increased under the BJP rule.

He claimed that a crime is committed against a Dalit every nine minute in the BJP rule and maximum number of cases of atrocities on Dalits have been reported from Rajasthan.

Badal was in the city as part of Congress’ campaign to highlight the failures of the Narendra Modi dispensation, which has completed its three-years in the government,

He alleged that employment opportunities for Dalits have also reduced as compared to the former UPA government’s rule and held the the BJP responsible for attacks on the minority community.

“Budget for Dalit welfare schemes too have been reduced and crime against the tribals have also been increased, he told reporters at a press conference at Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee office here.

He said that the government did not introduce new education policy in the last three years and in the name of cess, Rs 1,32,649 crore were collected on which the Comptroller and Auditor General of India has objected that it was not spent in a transparent manner.

“The government also deprived 14 crore children from mid-day meal by making Aadhar mandatory,” he added.

The Punjab Minister also accused the leaders of BJP and RSS of making disrespectful statements against women.

