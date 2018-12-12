Atharva Foundation visits martyred soldiers’ families in J&K

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: In a build-up to the second season of ‘One For All, All For One’, an annual event by Atharva Foundation to pay tributes to Indian soldiers’ sacrifice, a team of foundation recently was in J&K to honour and felicitate martyred soldiers selfless service and supreme sacrifice by visiting their families. A team led by Sunil Rane, Chairman of Atharva Foundation, Col.(Retd.) and Sudhir Raje, convener visited Rajani Devi, wife of Martyr Hav. Rakesh Kumar, SC and Geeta Devi, wife of Martyr Hav. Ravi Pal in Samba.

After this, the team headed to meet Ex. Hon. Capt. Sansar Chand, Maha Vir Chakra a retired Indian soldier. While moving towards Aknoor, team visited Lt. Col. P. L. Choudhary, father of Martyr Capt. Sunil Kumar Choudhary, Kirti Chakra and Sena Medal.

The team then visited Nowshera, in Rajauri Disrtict where they met Naresh Kumari, wife of Martyr Hav. Koshal Kumar and Neelam Devi, wife of Martyr Hav. Charanjeet Singh both natives of Naushera.

They also visited Devraj Mahajan, father of martyr Capt. Tushar Mahajan, SC in Udhampur, Naseema Bano, wife of martyr Rfn. Gulam Mohhamad Khan, SM and Sabeeta Devi, widow of Martyred Indian soldier.

Talking about this initiative, Sunil Rane said that with the vision to salute and recognise our unsung heroes of the country, foundation is moving with an aim to visit our soldiers and martyrs’ family across the country.

Meanwhile while returning back the team en-route also visited Meena Nayyar, mother of Martyr Capt. Anuj Nayyar, Maha Vir Chakra, the second highest military decoration in India at New Delhi. The team also paid a visit to R. P Sharma, father of martyr Maj. Mohit Sharma, Ashok Chakra in Ghaziabad besides meeting Parmeshwari Devi, widow of Naik Neeraj Kumar Singh, Ashok Chakra in Bulandshahr in UP.