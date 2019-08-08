ATFI Chief files sedition case against PDP MPs

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The National President of Anti-Terrorist Front India (ATFI) and Shri Hindu Takht Rashtriya Pracharak, Viresh Shandilya filed a petition of sedition in the Court of CJM Ambala through his counsel Sumit Sharma against Jammu and Kashmir People Democratic Party (PDP) Members of Rajya Sabha, Mir Mohammad Fayaaz and Nazir Ahmad for tearing a copy of Indian Constitution, protesting against scrapping of Article 370. The petition was filed under sections 124-A, 153-A and 120-B of Indian Penal Code. The court admitted the petition and fixed next hearing on 8th October.

Shandilya said in the petition that PDP members had hatched a conspiracy to disturb communal harmony besides hatching conspiracy for Hindu-Muslim riots in the country. He said that PDP members had also insulted B R Ambedkar, the architect of Indian constitution and urged the Chairman Rajya Sabha and Home Minister to suspend their membership from Upper house for the anti-national act. We will also submit a memorandum to Chairman Rajya Sabha against these traitors, Shandilya added.