Atal Setu, now a hallowed shrine

Share Share 0 Share 0

Shiv Kumar Padha

According to first Shaloka of Geeta, ‘God descends on earth, whenever there is erosion of human values and evil forces dominate the noble one’s’. Our scriptures and epics have ample evidences about the descending of God (Vishnu) on the earth partially or completely in the shape of animal or human beings Harnyakash, son of Kashyapmuni and mother Dakshputri Aditi, sank the whole earth in the deep ocean which was later on brought back on the surface by Varha, pig like wild, an incarnation of God Vishnu, with its snout. Vishnu Avtar Matasya saved the human lives on the earth from the Tsunami and averted the situation capsising the boat of Manu Maharaj Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru, while inaugurating Bhakra Nangal Dam On 8 July 1954, called it the hallowed shrine of free india.

As a result of ponding of Ranjeet Sagar Dam in late nineties, hundreds of people from small and big villages were forced to flee their homes and hearths when they found themselves trapped in the swelling level of backwaters of the RSD. The kith and kin of the separated families fell apart from each other and tried to settle wherever they could get piece of land. Some of the families were marooned in the backwaters with no link left with the mainland. A mass scale migration from the villages was triggered as a result of submergence of the links and ruining of the business. The backwaters separated the people from each other like Wall of Berlin. The places which were, at one time, at a distance of few 500 meters fell 250 Kmts. apart. The ponding of the RSD not only enhanced the distances but made the life more costly than it was before. The affected people went from pillar to post with the pathetic appeal to save their souls from the water demon by constructing a bridge over the lake, but no government did pay any heed to their heartfelt agony.

Finally the pains and the hardships of the people, stranded in the backwaters, were felt by none else than late Atal Behari Vajpayee, Ex Prime Minister of India who appeared like an angel from the cosmos and sanctioned one cable stayed bridge over river Ravi. In order to keep the memory of late Atal Behari Vajpayee, the savior of humanity, alive in the hearts of the coming generations, the natives filed a petition before Narendra Modi Prime Minister of India praying him to give Atal Setu name to the long awaited bridge over river Ravi which was readily agreed upon by the concerned ministry.

On the red letter day of 24 Dec. 2015 the recently named Atal Setu was dedicated to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Himachal Pardesh, by the Defence Minister Manohar Parekar and was thrown open for the vehicular traffic. Except Atal Setu, there is no other mansion, structure or any institute existing in the name of Atal Behari Vajpayee in the whole country.

The Atal Setu has not only shortened the interstate distances by half but has emerged as a beautiful tourist spot in the entire Jammu Division and the adjoining states. Hundreds of visitors throng the Setu to enjoy the boat race in the lake. The Setu remains crowded with the teams of cameramen, drones to catch the scenic beauty and prepare pre wedding albums and shooting of the songs for the TV serials and the films. The grateful generations of Kathua, Gurdaspur and Chamba Districts of J&K, Punjab and Haryana respectively will remain indebted to Bajpayee for the services he provided to the stranded people.

Now, Atal Setu is not a bridge only but it has become a hallowed Shrine of Atal Behri Vajpayee after his demise. It is the desire of lakh of people living in the adjoining states of Punjab and Himachal Pardesh to have one life sized statue of late Atal Behari erected near Atal Setu and also to consider it as hallowed shrine.

Moreover one national level institute in Ayurveda, engineering or space science may also be established at Basohli in the everlasting memory of nation’s most beloved leader Vajpayee ji. This will be a true tribute to the departed soul by the grateful nation.