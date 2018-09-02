Atal Ji, please keep on guiding us!

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

Most ravered and my dear leader Atal Ji I know that you have left this mundane world and might be resting in heaven and be also planning for a revolution there. In fact I wanted to meet you personally at your residence, but could not do so due a number of reasons which cannot be made public. However, to tell you the truth, I was much shocked to know that you have left for your heavenly aboard. Though, I did know that you were ill since long, but I couldn’t imagine that you will leave us so suddenly. But it is true that the ways of nature are quite strange and nothing can be predicted by man. It is also true that death omniscient and Atal and can pounce upon any body at any time. And you also being a human being could not be an exception to death. Due to your sudden demise, I could not talk to you personally to tell you some facts which are very important to us. So, I am going to tell you some important things through this letter and I hope that your immortal soul will be able to receive and read for you.

First, let me tell you that all of the glittering things are not gold. Some of them are painted in golden colour and so they look like gold and we often get cheated by such things. Similarly, all people are not alike. Some are very sincere, honest and faithful while others are like wolves in lamb’s clothing who are in fact very dangerous for our society. It is true that there was huge crowd of people in your funeral procession, but all of them were not your well-wishers. Some of them were also seen with crocodile tears in their eyes to show that they were really shocked over your demise. Had all of the people participating in your funeral procession been with you and your party during your life time, you might have been able make a new India of your dreams. But, alas!, Our people have many faces to face different situations. So, you must realise the truth and take complete rest till your recanalization.

Second, your party has inherited many good things from you, but there are some environmental effects on it. No doubt our Prime Minister Narindra Modi is doing well, but alone Modi ji would not be able to get the desired results as per your dreams. Though, many party leaders are doing well but many others are like deadwood and don’t bother to do anything on the ground. They are developing long distance from their respective electorates which is not good. It is well known to all that BJP is still in budding stage and has grow more and do much more for our country. So, the party workers and leaders should be very sincere and dedicated. It is also true that the benefit of sickness of Congress Party is also going to BJP and its stability is still awaited.

Thirdly, there is no chage in the level and intensity of corruption in the country. No sound system has so far been devised for eradication of corruption in the society.

Fourth, the gap between the haves and havenots is also increasing day by day. The poors are becoming more poor and the rich are becoming more rich. To reduce the gap we have to adopt appropriate rural development policy. At present, the department of rural development looks like a den of corruption which needs to be revamped.

Fifth, the problem of Kashmir is still pending and it needs immediate attention. The Kashmiri Pandits who were the founders and builders of Kashmir are still on exile and their future looks quite gloomy. We ready to accommodate the Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, but have no interest in rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits.

Sixth, some important projects like PMGSY, SSA etc launched by you could not be implemented properly in our State and the funds allocated for these schemes are not being used by the concerned authorities. Similarly, there is open corruption in MGNREGA. However. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is doing well to some extent.

Dear Atal Ji, there are many more things to share with you, but this letter has become very lengthy. So, I would like to stop writing with the prayer not to forget India and also to guide and educate your party workers and leaders to adhere to your thoughts and philosophy of life for making India a great nation of the world.

O P Sharma ex AMO,

Bagnoti Nowshera.