Atal Dulloo releases newsletter of GMC, Associated Hospitals

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, on Saturday released newsletter of GMC and its Associated Hospitals here. The newsletter is a mirror reflection of all sorts of activities undertaken by the Institution in form of holistic progress in various areas including academic, cultural and sports activities, infrastructural development and capacity building.

The Financial Commissioner congratulated the Principal and Dean, Dr Sunanda Raina for release of the newsletter and advised that a copy of it should be sent to all other premier institutions for making it be a regular affair. He further congratulated the editorial board comprising Dr Anjali Nadir Bhat, Dr Mukta Jitendra, Dr Jyotsna Suri, Dr Nusrat Jabeen, Dr Sandeep Dogra and Dr Kailash Singh for coming up with the newsletter.

Dr Sunanda Raina, in her address, said that from now onwards, the newsletter shall be a regular affair. She further said that during her tenure, she tried her best to encourage an equitable balance between academics and extracurricular activities, including cultural, sports and interaction with medical students of other institution, among students of the institution. “The promotion of research activities, which follows the norms of ethics both in the field of human as well as animal remained my motive,” said Dr Raina, adding, “As there is always a scope to improvise and modernise the working of a institution, so all I welcome all constructive inputs, within my administrative capacity, to take the institution to zenith of excellence.”