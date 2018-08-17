Atal Bihari Vajpayee –A people’s leader, an impeccable orator and a poet

Share Share 0 Share 0

Atal Bihari Vajpayee joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1947 rose through ranks to become a stalwart. Seen as a moderate face of BJP, Vajpayee first became Prime Minister in 1996, leading a shaky coalition whose members were suspicious of the BJP’s right-wing politics. It lasted for 13 days and collapsed after losing a vote of no-confidence. His second stint as Prime Minister was in 1998 when the National Democratic Alliance again came to power but that lasted for just 13 months. Finally, the NDA with Vajpayee as PM returned to power in 1999 and was voted out in 2004.

In their tribute, leaders in Jammu while talking to STATE TIMES, say, “He was a “rare politician, brilliant speaker, poet and patriot, his demise is not just an irreparable loss for the party but also for the entire country.”

STATE TIMES correspondent Malu Sharma and Cameramen Deepak Yadav and Mohinder Singh spoke to Jammu leaders including Former Dy CM Kavinder Gupta, Chander Mohan Sharma, Sat Pal Sharma, Ashok Khajuria, Brig Anil Gupta, Anil Sharma of BJP and Harsh Dev Singh of Panthers Party, everyone while expressing condolences talked high of this leader. Jammu based Senior BJP leader Chander Mohan Sharma who translated Vajpayee’s poems in Dogri, said “Vajpayee Sahib wrote about the undying spirit of life and the need to search for the silver lining under every dark cloud.”

Vajpayee was first elected to Lok Sabha in 1957 from Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh in India’s second general elections. His maiden speech in Parliament so impressed his peers and colleagues that the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru introduced Vajpayee to a visiting foreign dignitary thus: “This young man one day will become the country’s prime minister.”

He remained Member of Parliament for 47 years — elected 10 times to the Lok Sabha and twice to Rajya Sabha.

Vajpayee’s signature in politics was achieving pragmatic consensus, and in this process he earned the respect of his party, allies and opponents. Abroad, he projected a harmonious image of India and connected it to the world through his foreign policy outreach

Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh to a schoolteacher, Krishna Bihari Vajpayee, and Krishna Devi. His birthday is celebrated as Good Governance Day.

After schooling, he graduated from Victoria College in Gwalior, now known as Laxmi Bai College. He did his M.A. in political science from DAV College in Kanpur. Following a brief flirtation with communism, he became a full-time worker of RSS in 1947. The former PM breathed his last on August 16 at 5:05 PM in Delhi.