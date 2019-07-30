At Rs 134 per day, GMC patients getting Bread and Sabzi; Rs 91 at SKIMS Soura for non-veg meals

GMC Jammu Hospitals Diet Scam

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A major diet scam is reportedly going on at Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu and its associated hospitals with active connivance of officials of Purchase Committee, Principal and other higher officials without any check for decades together.

The GMC and all associated hospitals supply diet to the patients admitted in all these hospitals which includes breakfast, lunch and dinner free and the amount is reimbursed by hospital to contractor and here lies the scam.

The rate contract of GMC and Associated Hospitals is Rs. 134 per patient per day and the diet is totally vegetarian where as diet chart of SKIMS is full non-veg breakfast, lunch and dinner at the rate of Rs.91 only which itself speaks about the level of corruption involved, a whopping difference of Rs.43 per patient per day.

It is almost impossible to imagine vegetarian food to be expensive than non-veg and that too at Jammu as compared to Kashmir keeping in view the transportation charges also. The corrupt practices don’t stop here only as there is no dietician in any of these hospitals to recommend different diet charts for patients suffering various ailments, it’s the same diet for post operative patient or diabetic or heart patient or for that matter any patient. Moreover no receipt is taken from patient to cross check whether patient is utilizing canteen services or not and as such contractor charges all indoor patients’ diet cost from the hospitals whereas in actual not 10 per cent to 15 per cent patients take the meals. Interestingly unlike other yearly contracts, this contract is for 5 years which can be extended for a period up to 90 days or till new contract is finalized, a catch in the contract which can be utilized for years together. Why and how this contract is for five years together needs a lot of explanation which nobody wants to give and no accountability has been fixed till date. There is no provision of non-veg diet in the tender itself. Morning breakfast of milk, bread, boiled egg or butter is fixed in the tender but how that was changed to bread and sabzi without Purchase Committee’s approval last year and then reversed again itself is a serious matter as such a fit case of thorough investigation. As per last contract rates approved in the year 2017 rates shall be enhanced by 10 per cent every year on what basis, can anyone explain this?

Quagmire of corruption doesn’t end here as same contractors are getting canteen contract for last over two decades without any break which is next to impossible for any contractor company, how they are managing the things in their favour is quite obvious and this happy go merry coterie of corrupt are operating under the very nose of administration.

Whether Governor’s administration which speaks high about corruption can stop this loot of public money remains to be seen or the corrupt practices will get immunity this time also to go scot-free as in the past.